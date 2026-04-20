Xcel Energy warns of possible public safety power shutoffs in western, southern Colorado due to high fire danger

Xcel Energy announced that customers in parts of western Colorado and the San Luis Valley should prepare for possible power shutoffs on Wednesday.

Strong winds, combined with dry conditions and low humidity, will result in high wildfire risk.

"To reduce the risk of wildfire and support public safety, we are planning for a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) beginning on Wednesday, April 22, around 9 a.m. MT for some customers in Garfield, Mesa and Pitkin counties, and around 11 a.m. MT for some customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande and Saguache counties," the company said.

Many of these areas are already experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, and the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the San Luis Valley on Wednesday.

The company will also implement Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings statewide, making the lines more sensitive. If they encounter an issue, such as being struck by a branch, it will stop the flow of electricity through the power line.

Xcel said weather conditions are expected to begin improving by 7 p.m., and crews will begin restoring power as soon as it's safe. They explained that restoring power may take several hours to several days because power lines must be inspected and repaired before they can be safely re-energized. Customers in rural, remote, and mountainous areas that are difficult to reach may face extended outages, they added.

Customers should prepare in advance, particularly those who rely on medical equipment that requires electricity, Xcel advised.

Information on outage locations and restoration times is available on Xcel's Outage Map.