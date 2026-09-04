Xcel Energy's Day of Service benefits nearly 40 worthy Colorado organizations

Xcel Energy has nearly 40 projects lined up for its Day of Service. They are volunteer projects with organizations that do amazing work within the community every day. The organizations benefit from an influx of volunteer help, allowing them to get ahead or to get bigger projects accomplished. In 2025, Day of Service made an economic impact of $321,285.

At Colorado Pet Pantry, volunteers inspect bags of pet food to make sure they are properly sealed and ready for distribution.

"When they come here to assist us with packaging, sorting, and putting things on the correct pallet, it helps us immensely," said Mark Mascardo, Marking and Events Manager for Colorado Pet Pantry.

This food bank for pets was founded in 2013 with the singular goal of keeping dogs and cats with their families.

"We'll be able to give them a month's worth of food for all their pets, and if we have any sort of pet supplies, toys and all that stuff, we'll happily give that to those families," Mascardo explained.

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Colorado Pet Pantry is meant to be a temporary solution for families facing financial hardship.

"We are just still seeing that demand grow. Just last year alone, in 2025, we provided 7.5 million meals to pets in need," Mascardo said.

As the need grows, the Pantry needs as much help as it can get. Ragini Menon is a Senior Consultant for Xcel Energy. She is also the project lead for Xcel Energy's Day of Service at Colorado Pet Pantry.

"I think it's a great opportunity for members of the community and employees to come together and make an impact," Menon said.

As a 10-year employee at Xcel Energy, Menon has participated in many Day of Service projects. Heading up a team at Colorado Pet Pantry is something she's passionate about.

"I have four dogs and then I foster for Soul Dog Rescue and that started since the pandemic, so I usually have two or three fosters in the house ... so, lost of dogs," Menon explained.

She not only wants to help the nonprofit, she wants more people to understand its mission.

"Pets are like your family, so people to have to surrender their dogs especially for financial hardships must be like a heartbreaking thing," Menon said.

A heartbreaking scenario that Colorado Pet Pantry was able to prevent for 125,000 dogs and cats in 2025.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy's Day of Service is September 10, 11, 12, 2026. There are projects set up across Colorado.