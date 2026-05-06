Xcel Energy crews in Colorado work to restore power outages caused by spring snowstorm

Xcel Energy crews across Colorado worked on Wednesday to restore power outages caused by the spring snowstorm. According to the utility company, as of 7:30 a.m. there were approximately 30,000 customers without power along the Front Range.

Xcel said crews will typically focus first on repairs to restore power for the largest number of customers and then crews will move to the neighborhood level before handling individual customer outages.

A broken branch in Boulder during Wednesday's snowstorm. CBS

Xcel said the storm caused a high number of outages to individual properties or small groups of customers so it may take time for crews to reach all impacted locations to make repairs.

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists called for First Alert Weather Days on Tuesday and again on Wednesday as Winter Storm Warnings and Freeze warnings cloaked much of the state.

Additional Information from Xcel Energy:

Customers can check their outage status by visiting Xcel Energy's outage map, which displays the anticipated time for restoration when available, texting STAT to 98936, or using our website. They can sign up for outage notifications using the My Account feature on Xcel Energy's website. As crews continue their work, we will adjust estimated restoration times as needed.

Xcel Energy encourages customers to report outages, be informed and stay safe with the following tips to minimize outage impacts.

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

· Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play.

· Online at xcelenergy.com/out

· By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.

Stay informed

If outages occur, it's important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visiting the Xcel Energy website. The website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration when available. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

How customers can prepare, stay safe

· Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

· Keep natural gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Check often to ensure melting snow isn't dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.

· Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:

o Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business

o Battery-powered radio or television

o Flashlights

o Batteries

o Back up phone chargers

o A phone that does not require electricity

o Non-electric alarm clock

o Bottled water and nonperishable food

o Manual can opener

o First aid kit

o Extension cords (for partial outages)

o Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)

· Heating safety. If using a space heater, take care to ensure safety as more than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer's instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don't use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don't go to sleep with a space heater on. Additionally, Xcel Energy offers rebates and incentives to install energy efficient furnaces and insulation.

· Observe food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.

Take steps to save

Customers can help minimize the extreme cold weather event's impacts on their bills by reducing their energy use:

· Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

· Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

· During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

· Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

· Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on our website. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates to insulate their homes and businesses from extreme weather with energy efficiency upgrades.