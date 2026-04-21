Xcel Energy confirms public safety power shutoffs for parts of southern Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, Xcel Energy confirmed its plans to implement a public safety power shutoff in parts of southern Colorado on Wednesday.

"Xcel Energy will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning around noon tomorrow, April 22, to lessen the risk of wildfire and protect public safety, impacting around 7,100 customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla and Rio Grande counties," the energy company said in a press release.

Forecasted strong winds and low humidity, along with dry conditions and a historically low snowpack, will create high wildfire risk in the San Luis Valley. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning with a Particularly Dangerous Situation in the area.

On Monday, the company announced that public safety shutoffs were possible. They later confirmed their plans to implement them.

Xcel said it will monitor weather conditions throughout the day on Wednesday and will only de-energize the lines if extreme weather conditions occur. Conditions are expected to begin improving by 7 p.m.

The company said restoration work will begin once conditions are safe for the crews. They expect the process to take several hours, but service in some areas may not be restored until Thursday.

Xcel encouraged customers to prepare for shutoffs in advance, particularly those with medical equipment that relies on electricity.

Enhanced powerline safety settings will also be implemented statewide to mitigate wildfire hazards. This makes the lines more sensitive and can stop the flow of electricity if anything touches them.

"Xcel Energy recognizes that power shutoffs are disruptive. The company's goal is to limit impacts as much as possible while effectively managing high wildfire risk, and it will continue to communicate updates through the event, including outage and restoration information," the company said.

Customers can look up their address online to find out whether they will be affected by the public safety shutoff.