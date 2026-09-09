Xcel Energy, community volunteers will build houses for Day of Service

Over three days, nearly 3,000 volunteers will take part in Xcel Energy's Day of Service. They will work at projects set up with nonprofit organizations across the state. Day of Service gives Xcel employees, friends, family, and customers as chance to make a big difference in the community, and it gives the nonprofit organizations an influx of labor that allows them to make significant headway or get bigger projects done.

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to host has many helping hands as it can.

"We're standing in the beautiful community of Hope Springs," said Cheri Witt-Brown, CEO of Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity.

Hope springs is a brand new neighborhood in Greeley. It's made up of 174 homes built by Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity. This is the organization's second large scale development.

"Right now, 37 families have moved in...in less than a year," Witt-Brown explained.

37 working families - teachers, firefighters, and veterans - who otherwise might not be able to own a home.

"We serve families on what used to be considered a livable wage, but no longer is the livable wage livable in Colorado," said Witt-Brown.

CBS

The community is being built by a combination of professional contractors and volunteer hands, so an influx of labor like Xcel Energy's Day of Service is very welcome in Hope Springs.

"They provide that volunteer support. They get to work alongside Habitat families, learn a little about their journey to home ownership...many times out of generational poverty," Witt-Brown said.

What makes this neighborhood unique is it's a community designed by the community for the community.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy's Day of Service

Xcel Energy Day of Service runs September 10, 11, 12, 2026.