Xcel Energy breaks ground on massive transmission line project in Fort Morgan

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Xcel Energy is breaking ground on a massive project in Fort Morgan. 

The company is building a 550-mile transmission line that will improve the state's electric grid, while enabling future renewable energy. 

"We are starting construction today... we're starting here on our segment two and three. We start here at the Canal Crossing Station side and we will travel about 200 miles... kind of the middle there," said Heather Brickey with Xcel Energy. 

Xcel Energy officials, construction contractors, state leaders and the community gathered at the site Wednesday morning to discuss the project's timeline.

