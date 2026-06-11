X Games to be held at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass for the next three years

The X Games will take place at the Aspen Snowmass in Colorado over the next three years, thanks to a new host agreement.

The Aspen Skiing Company says the commitment is a major new chapter in its partnership.

X Games Aspen 2025 Craig Turpin/Rising Sun Photography/ Aspen Snowmass

"Aspen Snowmass is where the best in freeskiing and snowboarding come to compete at the highest levels every year," said John Rigney, Chief Business Development Officer at Aspen One. "We've proudly partnered with X Games for more than 25 years because we love their commitment to showcasing the energy and vibrancy of our sports on a global scale, while delivering an elevated experience for athletes and spectators alike. We can't wait to do it again."

This year will also mark the beginning of the MoonPay X Games League summer and winter seasons, the Aspen Skiing Company added. Regionally based teams will compete for points and a championship.

"As the X Games League expands globally, Aspen remains our crown jewel, the iconic winter stop that athletes, fans, and partners circle on the calendar every year," said Jeremy Bloom, X Games CEO.

X Games at Buttermilk Superpipe (halfpipe) and Slopestyle course at night Tamara Susa/Aspen Snowmass

Officials said the event dates and details for the X Games Aspen 2027 at Buttermilk will be announced in the coming months.