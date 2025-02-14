Wyoming I-80 tunnel crash involves several vehicles, fatalities reported, smoke pours from tunnel

Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol are investigating a crash with fatalities in which several vehicles collided inside an Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River. So far it's unclear how many people may have been killed.

The crash occurred just before noon on Friday in the tunnel bore for the westbound lanes, but both directions of traffic were shut down in the afternoon by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said there remained an "explosion threat" at the scene of the crash, according to a report from Cowboy State Daily.

Wrecked semis sit end-to-end immediately outside the westbound bore of the Interstate 80 tunnels near Green River, Wyoming, on Friday afternoon. Wyoming Department of Transportation/Facebook

"There are fatalities, but I don't know any details on those at this time," John Eddins, district engineer for Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3, told Cowboy State Daily. "I don't know the cause of the accident, but it involved several semis and a couple of passenger vehicles."

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County declared the crash a mass casualty incident and asked all but emergency care patients to avoid the hospital.

At least two fatalities happened outside the tunnel, the Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed to the Cowboy State Daily.

Smoke pours from one side of the Interstate 80 tunnels near Green River, Wyoming on Friday. Both directions of traffic were closed after multiple vehicles collided in the westbound lanes inside the tunnel. Wyoming Department of Transportation/Facebook

Green River Fire Chief Bill Robinson told Cowboy State Daily that the tunnel would be closed indefinitely and that "it's going to be days before we can work through all this stuff that's going on."

Alyssa Vasey was a passenger in car being driven by her father when they approached the tunnels going westbound from Green River to Kremmerer.

"Everybody just started stopping," she said. "We were unsure what was happening; sometimes you get deer in the road."

Their car wound up stopped 200 feet back from the entrance.

"As we sat there, smoke started coming out of the tunnel," she said.

Soon, sheriff's deputies and EMTs began running inside the tunnel. They were carrying bags and equipment that included AEDs, according to Vasey.

"Then things started exploding," she said.

Vasey said the explosions shook the car in "tremors."

After about 90 minutes emergency crews turned her car around.

Vasey said they had stopped for lunch prior to the incident.

"I think if we were a minute or two ahead of where we were, we would've been in (the tunnel)," she said.

All lanes of I-80 travel were still closed in the late afternoon between Rock Springs and Green River.