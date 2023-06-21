U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark's old coach predicted success

While many were surprised that Wyndham Clark persevered at the U.S. Open, his former teacher Erik Billinger wasn't. He predicted this more than 10 years ago.

"I just knew, right? When you know, you know when somebody has that it factor," said Billinger. "He was so confident and you could see his ball striking and more importantly his work ethic, you knew that he was going to do this someday."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark of the United States poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ezra shaw / Getty Images

Billinger was Clark's personal coach in high school and early on in college. So he had a front-row seat to the talent and work ethic that has Clark sitting on top of the golfing world.

"I remember watching him hit a simple 5-foot putt for 3 or 4 hours," recalled Billinger. "That's what it takes."

Clark's ascension didn't just start this past weekend. He won for the first time on Tour a month ago at the Wells Fargo Championship. He's been on quite a roll. One that's earned him over $7 million and has him ranked as the 13th-best golfer in the world.

"He's always had that confidence and believed that he belongs at the top and could be the world's best," Billinger said. "I think he's starting to believe it more and more now."

Sounds like the sky's the limit for the golfer who grew up playing at a "Mile High."