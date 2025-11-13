Wrong-way driver in Denver crash that left 2 dead identified

Police in Denver have identified the wrong-way driver in a double fatal crash that happened last month.

Denver police say Anna Laumann, 28, began driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 on Oct. 31. That was after she drove the wrong way on Auraria Parkway.

She crashed head-on into a car driven by Jamie Kisting, 29, a bartender returning home from her shift at a restaurant called Atomic Cowboy.

Two people were killed in a crash on I-25 involving a wrong-way driver at 6th Avenue. CBS

Both women were killed in the crash.

Denver police could not confirm if impairment was a factor in the crash and say the investigation is still open.