"Working to address increase in gun violence" Denver's Police Address Three Shootings Involving Officers

Within five days, Denver police officers were involved in three shootings that killed two suspects, injured a suspect, and injured five bystanders. In a news conference, Denver police walked through each of the incidents. Department Chief Paul Pazen acknowledged the innocent bystanders who were hurt at 20th and Larimer.

On July 13, 2022, officers were called to an area near the Flea Market at Washington and Federal to address men with handguns. The men left the area in a car, and police did not chase. The police helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle to a parking lot on north Washington Street. Officers in marked vehicles approached the men in the vehicle, that when Commander Matt Clark of the major crimes unit said the men opened fire on the officers. A gun battle ensued in which one suspect died, and two suspects fled the scene. Officers were able to arrest the two suspects who ran from the area. Investigators said they found three guns at the scene, and a large amount of narcotics in the car.

Commander Matt Clark of the Denver Police Department walks through a shooting involving officers. CBS

On July 15, 2022, officers responded to the report of a domestic violence incident on East 51st Avenue. The 911 caller said a woman was being held at knife point. The officers entered the residence and said that the suspect was holding a knife to the victims neck. The victim was bleeding from her neck and chest area. The officers worked to de-escalate the situation for 6 minutes, but the suspect refused to comply. Clark said that the officers fired to save the victim's life. The victim was taken to the hospital. She has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

On July 17, 2022, District 6 officers were on hand at 20th and Larimer monitoring the "bar out" crowd. Police say there was a fight between two men outside the beer hall. Officers spotted a gun on one of the men. Officers initially confronted the suspect on Larimer Street, but he moved back onto the sidewalk nearing the crowd. Clark said that he pulled a gun out of his clothing, and police fired at him. Seven rounds were fired and not only was the suspect hit, but other people were injured. In addition to the suspect, six people have reported being injured in this shooting. Injuries range from minor to serious, however all except the suspect have been released from the hospital. Clark said that investigators recovered a hand gun from the scene.

Commander Matt Clark shows body cam shot of a man who he says ultimately pointed a gun at police. CBS

Pazen said that the Department is providing emotional and financial support for the bystanders who were injured. He pointed out that people with weapons were responsible for initiating each of these incidents, and that the department is only responsible for it's response to the incidents. He said each of the incidents will be thoroughly reviewed.

"We consider ourselves a learning organization and we will continue to try to improve," Pazen told reporters.

Pazen said that there have been 53 murders in the city so far this year, a 20-percent increase from this time last year.

"Illegal firearms are our biggest problem," he said.

The department has faced some questions about why the officers at 20th and Larimer discharged their weapons in such a crowded area. Clark explained that the suspect was armed and they felt their lives and the lives of those around them were in jeopardy.

"Our focus in each of these is to keep our community safe," Pazen said.