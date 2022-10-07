Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store

Two women accused of stealing $6,000 watch in Greeley

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft.

Wheat Ridge Police

Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch.

Wheat Ridge Police

Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.