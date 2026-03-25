Women make up just 6% of Colorado State Patrol staff, those in leadership aim to change that

Nearly 95% of Colorado State Patrol troopers are men, a gap leaders say they are working to close through mentorship and increased visibility for women in law enforcement.

"If you want your work to have meaning, this is where you should be," said Capt. Angela DeGuelle of the Colorado State Patrol.

Capt. Angela DeGuelle of the Colorado State Patrol. CBS

DeGuelle, who serves in the agency's executive security branch, helps oversee safety and 24-hour security at the Colorado State Capitol. She said the role requires constant awareness, both inside the building and in surrounding areas.

"We want this to be an incredibly safe environment for our visitors, whether they're international, out of state, or local people who want to come and enjoy," she said.

Part of that work has included addressing safety concerns outside the Colorado State Capitol.

"There was a lot of drug use over there. People may be experiencing a crisis, and we assisted them," DeGuelle said. "We worked very hard to make sure that this was a clean environment."

Colorado State Patrol

DeGuelle said becoming a captain was a lifelong goal, inspired in part by an early experience on the job. She recalled a traffic stop involving a mother and her young daughter.

"She rolled down the back window and said, 'Could you please talk to my daughter? She's never seen a female officer before,'" DeGuelle said. "I thought, wow, what a profound difference I can make in this little girl's life."

The agency says it hopes more young women will see themselves in law enforcement careers. Women currently make up about 6% of the Colorado State Patrol.

DeGuelle said efforts like the agency's Women's Resource Center are helping support and promote women within the ranks.

"I am so proud to be a part of this," she said. "I see the women coming up through the ranks, and they are doing the work."

Colorado State Patrol

For DeGuelle, the role is about both legacy and progress.

"I know that when I retire, this place is going to be better than when I started," she said. "Because we each push each other to be better."