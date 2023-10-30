Denver man worries about mother stuck in Gaza who volunteers with Palestinian Children's Relief Fund

Man worries about mother who volunteers with Palestinian Children's Relief Fund

A Denver man is worried for his mother's safety. Denver resident, Danny Preston says his mother Barbara Zind has spent nearly nine years volunteering and providing medical aid overseas.

After the Oct. 7 attack, she hasn't been able to get home.

"It is scary, and it is hard knowing that my mom is someone who as the daughter of a Muslim and a Jew has just dedicated her life to helping people and helping children especially," said Preston.

Every day, Danny Preston worries about his mom. She's a volunteer with the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund and dedicates her time to helping chronically ill kids in Gaza.

"It has been hard just seeing her and a lot of people who have really dedicated their life helping others go through this and see them suffer for their good deeds," said Preston.

Preston adds for the last two weeks his mother and others have been staying outside a United Nations facility sleeping on mats or in a small car without enough food or water.

Preston says people are capped at 900 calories a day per person.

Yet, what he fears the most is his the lack of communication and knowledge.

"We've had a couple of one to two days either cellphone or power outages where we haven't been able to hear from her at all and obviously those are the scariest because you just know there's bombing all around, but you can't hear anything from them or the group that she's with," added Preston.

He is now hoping for his mother's return as Preston joins a growing voice, demanding a ceasefire.

"Just anything that promotes peace would be really important to both my family and all of the people there," added Preston.

Alongside him are numerous Colorado leaders, including state Rep. Iman Jodeh, who spoke Saturday in a virtual rally.

"I am a proud Palestinian American and standing demanding for ceasefire because Palestinian human rights should not be controversial," said Jodeh.

Preston says mainly what he is concerned about is his mother's safety.

"As a country with a lot of influence, the United States can be doing a lot to promote peace right now and doing a lot more," said Preston.

According to Preston, his mother arrived in Gaza on Oct. 6 and was only supposed to be there for three days.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

He also renewed an appeal for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group in Gaza.