Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck and killed by Aurora Water Department truck

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A woman is dead after being hit by an Aurora City Water Department truck Friday morning. 

The 66-year-old woman was hit in a crosswalk at East 6th Avenue and Helena Street and later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the city's truck stayed scene.

At this time, he has not been cited, officials say.

"We're fully cooperating with the investigation and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family," a statement from Aurora Water read.

Any witnesses to the crash should contact police. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 9:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.