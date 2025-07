The Denver Police Department said one person is in custody after a woman was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Ave. just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took 25-year-old Taeshaun Flerry into custody. They said he is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.