Woman confined to wheelchair after being shot by 12-year-old suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A woman in Pueblo has been confined to a wheelchair after she was shot in the back. Police say the suspect is 12 years old. 

Chenisa Sena was walking to her car after dropping off her children. That's when two other cars pulled next to her and the suspects demanded the keys to her car. 

"I'm kind of inching towards the house as this is all going on and I turn my back for one second and no hesitation, two shots fired. I'm on the floor. I couldn't move my legs and that's when I started to panic, I started screaming," said Sena. 

Police believe four suspects were involved in the attempted carjacking. All are minors and facing attempted first-degree murder charges.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on March 24, 2023 / 3:13 PM

