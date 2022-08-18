Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night.
According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died.
There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description.
Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
