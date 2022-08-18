Watch CBS News
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. 

According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. 

There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. 

Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.

