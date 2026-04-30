Husband says wife injured, unborn child killed in Aurora crash

Aurora resident Erubey Zunun Roblero and his wife, Jacqueline, were just months away from celebrating their family of three becoming four.

"She was five months along," said Roblero. "This was the second child we were expecting."

That dream, however, was shattered in an instant in a way they both never saw coming.

"It's something I don't wish on anyone," he said. "I think that I was going, not even 10 miles per hour, when I felt the impact on the right side," he said in Spanish.

CBS

Roblero says he was driving his wife and brother home from running errands on Monday evening and was crossing the intersection at E. 6th Ave and Potomac Street when they were struck by a car.

Aurora police told CBS Colorado the incident happened around 6 p.m. They say a person was driving erratically in a white delivery van when they crashed into Roblero's pickup truck.

"I only felt the hit that took me off the road," said Roblero. "My wife was in the passenger seat. I look at my brother, and I ask him if he's okay, and he says he's okay, and I look at my wife, who is trapped between the door and the seat."

It wasn't until ambulances arrived at the scene that they were able to pull Roblero's wife out.

CBS

You can't explain how you feel at that moment. It's a lot of despair," he said.

At first, the couple was hopeful their unborn baby would be okay, but then their worst nightmare came true.

"The next day [the doctors] told me the baby no longer had vital signs," he said, "[My] wife felt awful, very awful."

On Wednesday, Roblero's wife underwent surgery for additional fractures she endured in the crash.

"On the leg, where the impact from the car happened," he explained.

Following the crash, Aurora Police took the driver of the van, 34-year-old Chad Gow, into custody. He is now facing multiple charges related to the incident.

Aurora Police Department

While Roblero focuses on his wife's recovery, he's also urging justice for his family and reminding others how precious life can be.

"Be careful when driving, especially when you're traveling with small children or pregnant women. Be aware of your surroundings. It's better to wait a little bit and check that a reckless driver isn't coming," said Roblero.