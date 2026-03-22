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Woman injured after driving vehicle over 30-foot wall at Denver metro area driving range

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A woman was taken to a hospital in the Denver metro area after deputies say she drove her car over a retaining wall at a local driving range.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Topgolf in Centennial around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies discovered a vehicle had gone over the top of a 30-foot wall. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down in the ravine below.

crash-retaining-wall-topgolf-centennial.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies reportedly helped the woman until South Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived and were able to extricate her from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, and authorities said she's expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said they have not yet determined why the car went over the wall, but a parking area is located above it. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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