Woman injured after driving vehicle over 30-foot wall at Denver metro area driving range

A woman was taken to a hospital in the Denver metro area after deputies say she drove her car over a retaining wall at a local driving range.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Topgolf in Centennial around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies discovered a vehicle had gone over the top of a 30-foot wall. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down in the ravine below.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies reportedly helped the woman until South Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived and were able to extricate her from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, and authorities said she's expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said they have not yet determined why the car went over the wall, but a parking area is located above it. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.