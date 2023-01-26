Woman injured while handcuffed in police car when struck by train sues departments, officers

The woman who was handcuffed in the back of a police car when a train smashed into it filed a lawsuit Thursday against the police departments and officers that were involved.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was pulled over by police in September and stopped her car just beyond some train tracks in Weld County. Platteville Police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez stopped his squad car on the tracks. She was initially pulled over because of a 911 call regarding alleged road rage involving a gun.

The entire incident was captured on officers' bodycams and dashcams.

Rios-Gonzalez was handcuffed and put in the back of Vazquez's car. Moments later, video shows a train smashing into the patrol car, sending it flying. Rios-Gonzalez was seriously injured and hospitalized for weeks with broken ribs, a broken arm and other injuries.

Thursday, she filed a civil lawsuit against Vazquez, the Platteville Police Department, the Fort Lupton Police Department and its officers, Jordan Steinke and Ryan Thomeczek. Court records show the suit was filed Thursday, but few details were publicly available.

The suit was filed in Weld County District Court. A request for a copy of the court documents is pending.

Rios-Gonzalez is being represented by The Paul Wilkinson Law Firm in Denver.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol.

Vazquez has been charged in the criminal case with reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. Steinke has been charged with criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.