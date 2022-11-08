Charged: 2 officers in Platteville train-versus-police car collision

Two officers are facing charges after a Platteville police vehicle with a woman being held in the back seat was struck by a train. the collision happened in September.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations had previously turned its findings over to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. That DA released charges facing both officers and the suspect on Monday afternoon.

Platteville Police

Fort Lupton Police Officer Jordan Steinke has been charged with criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Steinke's lawyer told CBS News Colorado, "Officer Steinke has faith in the judicial system and trusts she will receive her fair day in court."

Platteville Police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez has been charged with reckless endangerment, obstructing highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited.

Body camera video of the arrest and the subsequent train collision prompted many questions about why this happened.

Platteville Police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez Screenshot / LinkedIn

A CBS News Colorado investigation found the Platteville Police sergeant who parked his car on those train tracks, Vazquez, had previously been labeled as a "significant" liability risk by another department he worked at.

Vasquez has since been placed on leave. His attorney told CBS News Colorado, "I can't comment until I see the full indictment."

The woman in the back of his car, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital. She was hit by the train after being accused of a road rage incident where she pointed a gun at a victim. She faces a charge of felony menacing.