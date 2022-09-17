Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer uninjured, suspect hurt after Platteville Police car collides with train

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Officer uninjured, suspect hurt after Platteville Police car collides with train
Officer uninjured, suspect hurt after Platteville Police car collides with train 00:22

A Platteville Police vehicle collided with a train Friday night in Weld County. 

The officer is not hurt but a suspect in an unrelated call was in the back of the car and has serious injuries. 

No other vehicles were involved, and the train did not derail. Union Pacific Railroad has been called to the scene to restore the train's operability. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.