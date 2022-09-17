Officer uninjured, suspect hurt after Platteville Police car collides with train
A Platteville Police vehicle collided with a train Friday night in Weld County.
The officer is not hurt but a suspect in an unrelated call was in the back of the car and has serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, and the train did not derail. Union Pacific Railroad has been called to the scene to restore the train's operability.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.