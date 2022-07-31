Woman falls off escalator railing to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

A woman fell to her death from an escalator railing at at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night, Denver Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning.

According to a DPD tweet, the woman was sitting on the escalator railing and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries, and her death was being investigated as accidental.

Update: An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2022

The woman was referred to as a "guest" by police. This death coincides with the Kenny Chesney concert that was held at the stadium Saturday night, but it was not confirmed in the police tweets she was a concertgoer.

The original tweet by DPD Saturday did not confirm it was within the stadium, but that an "outside death investigation" was being conducted at the stadium's address — 1701 Bryant Street.