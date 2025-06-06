Woman's body is found in Colorado home that caught fire

A woman's body was found on Friday during a search through a burned Colorado home.

Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a property off of Highway 119 just after 3:30 a.m. The home there that was burning is located in Weld County, east of Longmont.

It took about 20 minutes to get the flames knocked down, and several more hours for the fire to be considered fully out.

Six people were in the home when the fire started. One person was taken to the hospital and treated for burn injuries while others were evaluated at the scene.

After crews searched the home, they found the woman dead inside. Her identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.