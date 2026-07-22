Woman detained by ICE at Denver International Airport while departing for California

A California woman is now in ICE custody after she was detained while boarding a flight home to Oakland at Denver International Airport on Monday.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the incident, stating that the woman had overstayed her visa and was in the country illegally.

"On July 20, 2026, ICE arrested Chantal Alejandra Morales Rojas, an illegal alien from Ecuador. She entered the country on October 20, 2024, on a visa that would allow her to stay in the country until January 4, 2025. In violation of our nation's laws, she overstayed her visa. She remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," DHS said.

She has reportedly been taken to a facility in Berkeley.

Video posted on Instagram of detainment of Chantal Alejandra Morales Rojas Alicia D.

The interaction between Morales Rojas and DHS was captured on camera and quickly spread online. Airport officials said they were not aware of the incident at the time, but have since confirmed it with DHS.

The airport told CBS Colorado that, "As an airport, a number of federal agencies lawfully operate and have jurisdiction at DEN. As such, they are not required to inform the airport of their activity."

The flight to Oakland was operated by Southwest Airlines, which said that TSA and DHS have access to all passenger information as part of their responsibilities in clearing passengers at security checkpoints.

Southwest added that the airline has "provided guidance to its employees to help ensure appropriate legal documentation is presented by law enforcement agencies prior to interactions in the gate areas. Southwest is committed to providing a safe travel experience for all Customers and Employees."

The airline stated that it was not the one to tell DHS about Morales Rojas' immigration status, and that the department receives that information through TSA. They also shared that the woman who recorded the video of the interaction did not leave on her original flight and was rebooked for a later flight. That passenger's identity has not been released.

An online fundraiser set up to cover Morales Rojas' legal fees said she has a J-1 visa and has been working as an au pair. They claimed that she "has a recent pending application with the immigration authorities that would provide her with status. She is now living and working in Oakland on a work permit."