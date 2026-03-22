Woman seeks help at Aurora business after suffering serious injuries in shooting

A woman collapsed inside an Aurora business while seeking help after she was shot late Saturday night. Police are trying to determine what led up to it.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 15500 E Colfax Avenue around 10:34 p.m. A woman reportedly drove to the business after suffering a gunshot wound and then collapsed inside. Responding officers found a bullet hole in her vehicle.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was unable to tell the officers what happened to her or where the shooting took place.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the circumstances that led up to the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.