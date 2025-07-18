Woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Denver

Denver police have arrested a woman suspected of a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning.

According to the DPD, officers were called to the 8400 block of East Hampden Avenue around 12:27 a.m. on July 16, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Samantha Shults Denver Police Department

Investigators said the victim lived with 57-year-old Samantha Shults and that the two were in an altercation before the man was stabbed. Authorities arrested Shults Thursday evening. She is facing charges of first-degree murder.