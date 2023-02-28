Woman arrested, accused of trying to carjack, shoot several victims

Police in Denver have arrested one woman who is accused of trying to carjack several victims and then allegedly shot at some of those people. It happened in the area of E. Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers rushed to the scene after learning that a female suspect, later identified as Alexis Dicarlo, was trying to carjack several people. She ran away and while doing so, she allegedly shot at a number of different victims.

CBS

No one was injured from the gunfire. One Denver police officer suffered a broken bone taking the suspect into custody.

Decarlo, 22, is being held on investigation of the following charges: first-degree attempted murder, felony menacing, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree assault on a peace officer.