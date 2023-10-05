Watch CBS News
Wolf reintroduction donor possibly located

By Spencer Wilson

State having issue finding wolves for reintroduction plan
For a while now, Colorado has been searching for an organization that would be willing to help the state re-introduce 30-50 wolves into the north-western part of the state before the Dec. 31 deadline comes this year. 

After striking out with four different states (Idaho, Montana, Oregon,  and Washington, who said 'maybe check back later') the centennial state is now looking to the Nez Perce tribe as a possible solution.

The Tribal Nation confirmed with CBS News Colorado it does intend to take further steps past it's initial interest in helping supply the wolves to Colorado before the deadline, but that things are very much still in the initial stages. Still, this is the closest to a "yes" Colorado has gotten after searching for months to accomplish the will of the voters. 

As a reminder, the wolves are expected to be released into a wide reaching area, stretching from Rifle in the west, to Craig in the north, Frisco in the East, and below Gunnison in the south. 

