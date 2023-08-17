CPW still trying to figure out where wolves who will be reintroduced in Colorado will come from

Deadline to start reintroducing wolves back to Colorado is approaching

The deadline to start reintroducing wolves back to Colorado is approaching, and state officials are still working to determine where those wolves will come from. The deadline was included in the ballot measure Colorado voters approved in 2020.

Stan Tekiela/Getty Images

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it has taken years to approve a plan, but after months of meetings with community members it was approved in May. It will require transfer of about 30 to 50 wolves over the next 3 to 5 years starting this winter.

CPW officials say discussions are underway with Idaho, Montana and Wyoming -- the best states for a donor population of wolves to be brought to Colorado. They say if they are unable to work out a deal with those states they will continue searching for other options.

Wyoming's governor told some news agencies he will flatly refuse providing wolves, as he opposes Colorado's reintroduction plan.