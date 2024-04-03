Calf killed by wolf on Grand County landowner's property, Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirms

After an investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed on Wednesday a wolf attacked and killed a calf on the property of a Grand County landowner recently.

"The results of this investigation indicated wounds consistent with wolf depredation," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington in a CPW press release. "The field investigation found multiple tooth rake marks on the calf's hindquarters and neck, and hemorrhaging under the hide, consistent with wolf depredation. Wolf tracks were also found nearby."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colorado on Monday, December 18, 2023. Pictured is Wolf 2302-OR. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

According to the press release, a report was received on the morning of April 2 for the possible depredation incident on the owner's property, where a calf was found dead. Officers responded and were able to make the determinations Huntington shared in his press release statement.

There are at least 12 gray wolves in Colorado since the start of 2024 now being tracked with GPS collars since they were first reintroduced back in December 2023. It was not confirmed in the press release if one of these collared gray wolves was the culprit -- the species roaming the state as part of CPW's Wolf Management and Restoration Plan.

The wolf reintroduction plan has been controversial from day one when Colorado voters approved the ballot measure in 2020. The reintroduction has been lauded by conservationists but criticized by ranchers and people in rural communities, who say the wolves pose a risk to livestock, wildlife and pets. All of the gray wolves in Colorado were originally captured in Oregon and then brought back to the state.

CPW confirmed the livestock owner in Grand County will be eligible for compensation following a claim submission, per state law. CPW may also provide conflict minimization materials under its Gray Wolf Compensation and Conflict Minimization Program. The owner of the calf was not named in the press release, as they did not want to be identified or contacted in connection to this wolf attack.

CPW says its will continue to contact other producers/landowners in the area. It will work with them to manage any predators in the area of their properties with the use of non-lethal deterrents available through the agency.

As part of the management and restoration plan up to 50 gray wolves could ultimately be roaming Colorado within the next five years.