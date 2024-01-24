Where are the wolves? Colorado Parks and Wildlife debuts map tracking the new residents

There's a new feature on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website. A map will show where the agency has tracked its 12 gray wolves wearing GPS collars. The map will be updated on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Collared gray wolf activity recorded by CPW from Dec. 18, 2023 to Jan. 22, 2024. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The GPS collars record the wolves' positions every 4 hours, but CPW says data collection can be hampered by factors like dense cloud cover and closed terrain. The exact GPS data will not be shared with the public.

The wolf reintroduction plan has been controversial from day one when Colorado voters approved the ballot measure in 2020. The reintroduction has been lauded by conservationists but criticized by ranchers and people in rural communities, who say the wolves pose a risk to livestock, wildlife and pets.

CPW

The first of the gray wolves came from Oregon and were released onto public land in Grand County in December 2023. The 2020 ballot measure calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves into Colorado per year for the next 5 to 10 years.

LINK: CPW's new map indicating "Current Collared Wolf Activity in Colorado"