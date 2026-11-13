Wolf Creek Ski Area to reopen after historic flooding in southwestern Colorado
Wolf Creek Ski Area will reopen this weekend after historic flooding caused damage in southwestern Colorado. The ski area closed on Nov. 1, just one day after opening for the season, due to mandatory evacuation orders in Archuleta County.
Historic flooding tore through parts of the region — washing out highways, triggering rock and mudslides and cutting off communities that have spent more than a week navigating lengthy detours.
Now the ski area will reopen for weekend operations on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. According to the ski area, the Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, Tumbler, Lynx, and Nova lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, which is slightly more than half of the terrain. The Magic Carpet will be open to children enrolled in the Wolf Pup and Rider programs.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will reopen Wolf Creek Pass for weekend travel at 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers are urged to be prepared for challenging driving conditions due to winter weather conditions, work zones and construction delays. Drivers should allow up to 40 minutes of additional drive time.
CDOT will close the pass again on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m. for contractors to complete operations in anticipation of permanently opening the pass to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew explained earlier this week that the Federal Highway Administration's emergency funding, known as "quick release" dollars, has already been committed to the project, along with state transportation funding.
Additional Information from CDOT:
- US 160 South Fork to Wolf Creek Summit:
- Plan for 24/7 full stops, alternating traffic and up to 20-minute delays at two separate work zones throughout The Narrows (Mile Point 183 and 176).
- Single-lane traffic will be guided by temporary traffic signals at each location.
- Motorists should slow down and use caution navigating narrow travel lanes.
- US 160 Pagosa Springs to Wolf Creek Summit:
- Eastbound and westbound travel between Pagosa Springs and the Wolf Creek Ski Area will be limited to one-lane traffic in both directions with reduced speeds.
- Motorists should slow down and be alert while navigating roughly 10 miles of shifting traffic patterns and narrow or reduced lanes.
- Concrete barriers and signage will guide motorists through multiple damaged area and work zones.
- Real-time road conditions and travel impacts can be viewed at COTrip.org.