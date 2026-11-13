Wolf Creek Ski Area to reopen after historic flooding in southwestern Colorado

Wolf Creek Ski Area will reopen this weekend after historic flooding caused damage in southwestern Colorado. The ski area closed on Nov. 1, just one day after opening for the season, due to mandatory evacuation orders in Archuleta County.

Historic flooding tore through parts of the region — washing out highways, triggering rock and mudslides and cutting off communities that have spent more than a week navigating lengthy detours.

CBS

Now the ski area will reopen for weekend operations on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. According to the ski area, the Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, Tumbler, Lynx, and Nova lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, which is slightly more than half of the terrain. The Magic Carpet will be open to children enrolled in the Wolf Pup and Rider programs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will reopen Wolf Creek Pass for weekend travel at 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers are urged to be prepared for challenging driving conditions due to winter weather conditions, work zones and construction delays. Drivers should allow up to 40 minutes of additional drive time.

Wolf Creek Ski Area on Nov. 2, 2026 Wolf Creek Ski Area

CDOT will close the pass again on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m. for contractors to complete operations in anticipation of permanently opening the pass to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew explained earlier this week that the Federal Highway Administration's emergency funding, known as "quick release" dollars, has already been committed to the project, along with state transportation funding.

Additional Information from CDOT: