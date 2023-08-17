WNBA Commissioner arrives in Denver for pitch on expansion team

WNBA fans want Denver to be a possible contender for league expansion

WNBA fans want Denver to be a possible contender for league expansion

WNBA fans want Denver to be a possible contender for league expansion

The City of Denver may be one step closer to securing a WNBA franchise as the professional women's basketball league looks to expand. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert was in Denver near Union Station Wednesday for meetings with a group hoping to secure ownership of a franchise in Denver.

CBS

"A WNBA team in Denver would mean so much more encouragement for girls in sports," said Mairead Hearty, a teenager who loves basketball.

There are currently 12 teams in the WNBA, and the league is rumored to be looking to expand to 14 teams in the coming years.

CBS

Girls like Grace Hall were waiting outside of the meeting location to greet Englebert and share their desires for a WNBA team in Denver. Hall said she loves the world champion Denver Nuggets but would like greater representation.

"Obviously, the Nuggets are great. NBA champs. But, it would be great to have a WNBA team here too," Hall said.

Both Hall and Hearty said they believe a WNBA team in Colorado would serve as an inspiration for many young athletes.

"There are so many girls here playing basketball, to continue encouraging that passion we have in Denver it would be great for people to be able to go out and see themselves playing, and have more representation," Hearty said.

Only CBS News Colorado was there as the commissioner arrived for her meetings and met with the children. The young athletes joined former Denver Nuggets player and head coach Bill Hanzlik outside of the meetings.

"(We have a) huge base, huge support," Hanzlik said.

Hanzlik also helps run the Gold Crown Foundation which helps introduce children to sports, specifically basketball. Hanzlik said, just with Gold Crown, there are thousands of young girls who love basketball and would be inspired by a Denver-based WNBA team.

CBS

"You see the growth and what you can aspire to be. And, I am a believer in sports and the life skills it teaches you," Hanzlik said.

Another unrelated group is also trying to bring a professional women's soccer team to Denver.

"The dropout rates for girls in sports is very high, and we would like to keep more girls in sports," Hearty said.

"It shows us what we can be and that our goals mean something. And, we can be what we want in the world," Hall said.