WNBA opts for a different city than Denver for expansion team, no word on future expansions

WNBA fans want Denver to be a possible contender for league expansion

The WNBA has been considering expanding to a new market for a while, and over the summer there was some excitement that Denver might be just the place. Now it looks like that's not going to happen, or at least the chances are slighter.

The professional women's basketball league officially announced on Thursday that it has chosen San Francisco for an expansion team. There was no mention in the announcement of a second city for another new team also being considered.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks with her team during a WNBA game between Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on Aug. 6 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Hammon was a legendary guard at Colorado State University for the Rams and also was a star player in the WNBA. M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's the first time the WNBA has expanded in 15 years. The league has been operating with a dozen teams during that stretch. The new team will play its first game in 2025.

In August, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert came to the Mile High City and met with city leaders about the possibility of having a franchise in Colorado. Several young female athletes were there to welcome Englebert, and they said it would be inspiring to have a Denver-based WNBA team, especially with all the excitement surrounding the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.