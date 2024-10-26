Witnesses credited for quick arrests after shooting on Interstate 25 near Denver

By Rob McClure, CBS News Colorado

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Interstate 25 near Colorado Highway 36 that sent one person to a hospital early Saturday and closed northbound lanes for several hours.

The incident is said to have been sparked by road rage. The sheriff's office says the suspects -- two men -- are now in custody and are crediting the actions of fellow motorists for the prompt arrests. The witnesses, also traveling on the highway at the time, called 911 after seeing the gunfire and followed the suspect's vehicle from a distance afterward. Information was relayed to surrounding agencies and the suspects were quickly located and arrested.

While not recommending the actions of the witnesses, a sheriff's office spokesman says their assistance was "pretty cool."

The victim in the case is in surgery at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Sheriff's office officials did not immediately identify the suspects or indicate what charges they were facing.