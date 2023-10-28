Wintry weekend weather ahead in Colorado

The first snowstorm of the season will impact Colorado, including the Denver metro area, Saturday through Sunday. Big impacts to travel can be expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Denver metro, the front range, the foothills and the mountains. For Denver, 5-10" of snow is expected to fall by mid-morning Sunday. The higher amounts will fall as localized heavy bands, whereas most areas will be on the lower end of that range. These heavy bands are typically challenging to forecast, so it will be important to monitor the weather closely Saturday night as they develop.

In the mountain areas, as much as 10-20" is expected, with locally near two feet near the Continental Divide peaks.

Elsewhere, a winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of southern Colorado, the eastern Plains and the western valleys with a general 3-8" of snow expected.

Temperatures will be quite cold, staying in the 20s for most areas on both Saturday and Sunday. Despite snow gradually tapering off through midday Sunday, temperatures will sink to bone-chilling lows by Monday morning, with many in the single digits to lower teens.

The forecast looks less scary by Monday and Halloween with sunshine returning and temperatures climbing back into the 40s.