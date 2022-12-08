Windy, snowy conditions lead to brief closure of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass in Colorado's high country
High winds are present in Colorado's mountains and an interstate closure happened on Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of I-70 over Vail Pass were closed before 10:30 a.m. for a short time.
An alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation at the time of the closure indicated it wasn't expected to be lengthy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.