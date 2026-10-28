Windsor middle school student gets first hand experience as Governor of Colorado
Ridgeline Middle School student Weston Hancock got an up close look at how state government works. He led meetings with state agencies, signed a proclamation, and unveiled public art installations. This was all part of Hancock's "Governor for a Day" experience.
Hancock's first act while in office was to sign a proclamation declaring Wednesday, October 28, 2026 "One Good Deed Day." During that news conference, he encouraged everyone to stay open-minded during election season.
"My advice to any other student who wants to step up is to start by listening, even when you disagree with another person. A friendship should never end with who someone votes for, or in kids case, who their parents vote for," Hancock told reporters.
Hancock is this year's second "Governor for a Day." Angelique Tolbert from Aurora served her day earlier this month.