Winds stay breezy across Colorado with weekend showers on the way

Breezy conditions will stick around through Friday with wind gusts up to 25 mph hour possible. While most of the state will see drier weather, isolated showers are still likely, especially over the mountains during the afternoon hours.

Saturday there's a small uptick in afternoon and evening showers, especially across northern Colorado.

Sunday marks the start of a more unsettled pattern. Winds are expected to strengthen again, and widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. Eastern Colorado could see stronger storm activity depending on how things set up with large hail and damaging wind.

Cooler temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday as well as a chance for showers. While widespread severe weather isn't expected at this time, the eastern plains may see isolated thunderstorm develop.

By Wednesday and Thursday, drier and warmer weather is expected to return as high pressure builds back into the region.