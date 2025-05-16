Watch CBS News
Local News

Winds stay breezy across Colorado with weekend showers on the way

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Increasing shower chances by the weekend across Colorado
Increasing shower chances by the weekend across Colorado 02:57

Breezy conditions will stick around through Friday with wind gusts up to 25 mph hour possible. While most of the state will see drier weather, isolated showers are still likely, especially over the mountains during the afternoon hours.

next-18-hrs-wind-gusts-2.png
CBS

Saturday there's a small uptick in afternoon and evening showers, especially across northern Colorado. 

next-7-days-rain-pm.png
CBS

Sunday marks the start of a more unsettled pattern. Winds are expected to strengthen again, and widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely. Eastern Colorado could see stronger storm activity depending on how things set up with large hail and damaging wind. 

spc-day-3.png
CBS

Cooler temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday as well as a chance for showers. While widespread severe weather isn't expected at this time, the eastern plains may see isolated thunderstorm develop. 

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

By Wednesday and Thursday, drier and warmer weather is expected to return as high pressure builds back into the region. 

Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.