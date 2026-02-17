Winds fueling fire burning on Colorado's Eastern Plains, firefighters say; Evacuations ordered in Lincoln County

A large fire is burning on Colorado's Eastern Plains near Limon. Lincoln County has ordered evacuations and several fire departments were responding as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Wildfire evacuation NOW. County Road 2T to County Road 22. North to 2W. Available shelter at 130 C Avenue in Limon to the CSP / Sheriff Substation," the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said just before 3 p.m.

Satellite imagery posted by the Larkspur Fire Protection District showed a map of the area southwest of Limon, but fire officials say the fire is slightly north, near Highway 24 and County Road 169.

The exact size of the fire was unclear, but officials believe it's moving fast due to high winds in the area. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office had deputies in the area and the Ellicott Fire Protection District had multiple units in the area assisting other agencies.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, darkening the sky.