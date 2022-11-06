Wind and blowing snow make for treacherous drive through Colorado mountains

Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday.

"We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley.

He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out.

"Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley.

One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old fisherman Andrew Maksimov. He came up to Silverthorne from Arvada with his dad and caught 6 fish out of the Blue River while his dad waited in the warmth of their hotel room.

"We just come here for like a relaxation spot," said Maksimov. "I've been doing it ever since I was 4-years-old. When my mom passed away it was the only thing that let me cope."

He says fall in Colorado is a great time to fish because the trout are spawning, and the cold and snow doesn't bother him one bit because when he fishes it brings him peace.

"It's just the relaxation of the water and even if you don't catch anything it's just all worth it," he said.

Which is ironic because peace is what Jacob Hurley might need to deal with the icy roads and long backups on the road home Denver.

"We didn't expect it blizzarding like this," he said.