CU Boulder Police search for 2 suspects after armed robbery at Williams Village campus

CU Boulder Police responded to a reported armed robbery without injuries at CU Williams Village in Boulder early on Tuesday, according to the CU Emergency Alert system. No arrests were made as of 4:30 a.m.

Police are searching for two suspects in dark clothing, who are accused of firing gunshots and then leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee toward Baseline Road.

Williams Village is just southeast of the main CU Boulder campus. There was no immediate information about who was robbed or where in the village the reported crime took place, other than no one being hurt. This portion of campus includes residence halls.

Anyone with information can call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.

Williams Village North in Boulder.

In August 2022, CU Boulder Police responded to the report of a sexual assault of a female student at the Williams Village North residence hall.

