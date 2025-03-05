Man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, child exploitation in Colorado

A man convicted of years of abusing and trafficking multiple young women in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Northglenn resident William Tidwell was convicted of multiple felony charges in connection with an extensive human trafficking investigation by local and federal law enforcement. He pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child, assault in the second degree causing serious bodily injury, human trafficking for sexual servitude and sexual exploitation of a child possessing exploitative material depicting a child under age 12.

William Tidwell Boulder County

Authorities said between July 2020 and July 2023 Tidwell lured vulnerable individuals, primarily young women in difficult situations, by promising them stability and support before subjecting them to sexual servitude. Tidwell reportedly targeted minors online to find his victims.

Officials said Tidwell methodically manipulated and coerced his victims with psychological abuse, threats, and physical violence to create an environment of fear and submission. He reportedly controlled his victims' finances, movements and personal lives and isolated some from their family and friends.

Investigators said thousands of illicit images and videos were found on Tidwell's electronic devices, including child sexual abuse material. For three years, Tidwell reportedly directed and profited from sex work involving multiple victims in Adams County.

"This was a calculated predator who built a system of control designed to exploit and abuse young women," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "He preyed on vulnerable individuals, using lies, intimidation, and violence to manipulate his victims into submission. His actions were outrageous, and he richly deserves the prison sentence he received today. Human trafficking is real – it happens here in Adams County and throughout Colorado. My office aggressively prosecutes those who commit these horrific crimes. We all must be vigilant to protect our community from those who prey on the vulnerable among us."

Tidwell was arrested in Aug. 2023 after a female hiker reported that she was sexually and physically assaulted by a man pretending to be a member of a search and rescue operation. Law enforcement identified Tidwell as the suspect and arrested him in Idaho Springs.

On Wednesday, Tidwell was sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Authorities said he is required to register as a sex offender for life and will be under strict supervision upon his release.

Tidwell also pleaded guilty to sexual assault in a related case in Boulder County and will be sentenced for the crime on March 14.