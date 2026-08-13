All trails closed in Colorado's newest state park due to wildfire

A brush fire in southern Colorado has burned thousands of acres and forced closures within the state's newest state park. The fire was called the Post Fire and it is burning on Raton Mesa near Trinidad.

Fishers Peak State Park is located next to the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire moved into the park's southern area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. All trails in the park are now closed.

CPW

"While (the fire) hasn't yet reached the Peak, we are closing these trails for public safety and to keep the area clear for firefighting teams," CPW wrote in an online post.

The Post Fire appears to have started on Wednesday night. On Thursday, it had burned 4,705 acres.