Evacuations ordered for southwest Colorado residents due to wildfires burning in La Plata County

Colorado officials issued evacuation orders for some residents in La Plata County on Saturday due to two wildfires burning in the area.

A wildfire north of Durango that broke out Saturday reportedly started as a house fire in the Elkhorn subdivision before it spread into the nearby forest. Authorities ordered residents across a large area to the east of Highway 550 to evacuate around 6 p.m. According to county officials, pre-evacuation orders are also in place for several areas east of the highway between Rockwood and Hermosa.

Elkhorn Fire evacuation map La Plata County

The Elkhorn fire has burned approximately 75 acres so far.

Another wildfire, which began Saturday on the Southern Ute Reservation, has prompted officials to order the evacuation of residents in the area of 3700 Country Road 318 and all residents on Lenyx Lane.

The Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch said that air tankers are dropping retardant on the Rim Road Fire, and multiple resources are responding to the scene. Heavy smoke is visible south of Durango due to the fire, which has burned approximately 100 acres.

Rim Road Fire U.S. Forest Service

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe urged residents not to stop along the side of the road to take photos or videos of the fire, as it hinders emergency response operations and poses safety risks.