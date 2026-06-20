Wildfire prompts evacuation warning northeast of Deckers, Colorado

Authorities have issued an evacuation warning for residents northeast of Deckers, Colorado, after a wildfire sparked in the area on Saturday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located near Jackson Creek Road and Rampart Range Road. The evacuation warning covers a three-mile radius around the fire, including the Devil's Head Recreation Area. This is currently a warning, and the DCSO asked residents to be prepared to leave if conditions worsen and to ensure they have essential items readily accessible.

The sheriff's office warned of a potential threat to life and property and advised that any residents who need extra time to evacuate, including those with pets or livestock, should consider leaving now.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire, and a helicopter is assisting with water drops. The sheriff's office says forward progress on the fire has been stopped, and it is approximately 40% contained as of 7 p.m. It is estimated to cover around 1 acre.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The sheriff's office said road closures are in place at South Platte River Road and South County Highway 67/Sugar Creek Road.

Many areas of Colorado are experiencing moderate to severe drought. The dry conditions have also created high fire danger in parts of the state.