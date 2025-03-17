Watch CBS News
Home destroyed by fast-moving Hertha Lake Fire in Northern Colorado

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

Home appears to have been destroyed by fast-moving Hertha Lake Fire
Home appears to have been destroyed by fast-moving Hertha Lake Fire 02:08

A home was destroyed in the Hertha Lake Fire in Northern Colorado. The wildfire spread across a field in high winds, burned a garage and then reached the home, which is located on Hulson Place.

Dramatic photos taken at the scene on Monday afternoon in Larimer County showed the house fully consumed by flames. A couple and a child escaped unharmed.

The wildfire forced evacuations for part of the afternoon, but those were lifted by 4 p.m., although the fire was still putting up smoke near County Road 23, which is to the east of Carter Lake and west of downtown Berthoud. The fire, which started along County Road 8E, was 100% contained by the evening hours.

There are no reports of any injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

