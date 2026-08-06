310 Fire in western Colorado near Parachute adds to smoky skies, forces evacuations

A new fire in Colorado is putting up smoke in already smoky skies. Before nightfall on Thursday, the 310 Fire was growing. It's located east of the town of Parachute on the Western Slope.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District

Evacuations were in place for residents of Morrisania Mesa near County Roads 338, 310 and 301, according to the Grand Valley Fire Protection District. Evacuees were being told they could go to the Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds in Parachute.

Firefighters were battling the fire from the air and from the ground. The fire was estimated at more than 300 acres as of Friday morning.

Scott Commons took this photo of the 310 Fire near Parachute on Thursday. Scott Commons

Air conditions in the state are expected to get even worse in the next two days. Smoke from several western states, including Washington, continue to cause major problems for fire managers.